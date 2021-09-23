A Soldier’s Play Is Being Adapted Into a Limited TV Series

By Dan Meyer
Sep 23, 2021
 
David Alan Grier, currently Tony-nominated for the 2020 revival, will star and executive produce.
The Charles Fuller Pulitzer Prize-winning play A Soldier’s Play is being adapted into a limited TV series. Current Tony nominee David Alan Grier will star in and executive produce the project, which is currently titled A Soldier’s Story (the title of the 1984 film adaptation).

Deadline reports Sony Pictures Television is handling the show, which will expand the world of Fuller’s play to cover multiple wars and decades. It will remain centered on Grier’s character from the 2020 Broadway revival, Sergeant Vernon Waters.

Fuller and Bernie Cahill and Jon Kanak of Activist Artists Management will executive produce with Grier. Additional casting and a writer for the series will be announced later.

A Soldier’s Play opened at Roundabout’s American Airlines Theatre January 21, 2020. Directed by Kenny Leon, the production marked the first time the play was seen on Broadway. It is considered a revival for the Tony Awards and will compete in seven categories September 26.

