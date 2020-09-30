A Strange Loop Seeks Star, Little Shop of Horrors Takes Over Milwaukee, and More Video Auditions

Find your next job with self-tape audition opportunities for shows across the country.

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company is currently accepting video auditions in a nationwide search to cast the role of Usher in Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical A Strange Loop. As previously announced, the Broadway-aimed D.C. production is now slated to begin in summer 2021.

With theatres dark for the time being, casting directors are encouraging performers to send in video auditions. Here's a selection of upcoming Equity auditions around America, in chronological order by submission deadline.

From auditions to administrative roles, Playbill is the go-to online source for careers in theatre. You can browse the full list of industry jobs in our extensive Job Listings database.

READ: How to Create Your Best Self-Tape Audition

THE CURRENT WAR

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE 09.30.20)

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

VIDEO AUDITION SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE 10.06.20)

TEN THOUSAND THINGS THEATER 2020-21 SEASON

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE 10.08.20)

MJ THE MUSICAL (YOUNG MICHAEL/YOUNG MARLON)

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE 10.09.20)

SYRACUSE STAGE/SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY 2020-21 SEASONS

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE 10.09.20)

UTAH SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL 2021 SEASON

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE 10.15.20)

A STRANGE LOOP (ROLE OF USHER)

EQUITY VIDEO AUDITIONS (DEADLINE 10.16.20)

Have a casting notice or job advertisement? Please visit our "post a job" page and begin your search for the perfect applicant.