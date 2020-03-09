A Strange Loop Will Play D.C.'s Woolly Mammoth Theatre

Michael R. Jackson's meta-musical played an extended run at Off-Broadway's Playwrights Horizons in 2019.

Michael R. Jackson's A Strange Loop is headed for Washington D.C. via Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company. Set to begin performances September 15, the production will be the first staging since the work's Off-Broadway premiere at Playwrights Horizons in 2019.

The musical follows a young artist at war with a host of demons—not least of which are the punishing thoughts in his own head—in an attempt to capture and understand his own strange loop.

The Off-Broadway production was helmed by Stephen Brackett and featured choreography by Raja Feather Kelly and music direction by Rona Siddiqui. Casting for the D.C. engagement has not yet been announced, but Brackett, Kelly, and Siddiqui are returning to stage the production. Larry Owens, who led the Off-Broadway production as Usher, shared on twitter that he will not be part of the D.C. run.

Along with A Strange Loop, Woolly Mammoth also announced a run of Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson's The Jungle, an immersive play about Afghan refugees in France that has already played successful runs in London, Brooklyn, and San Francisco. That production will be co-produced by Shakespeare Theatre Company.

The Off-Broadway company of A Strange Loop also featured Antwayn Hopper, James Jackson, Jr., L Morgan Lee, John-Michael Lyles, John-Andrew Morrison, and Jason Veasey.

