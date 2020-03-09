A Strange Loop Will Play D.C.'s Woolly Mammoth Theatre

toggle menu
toggle search form
Regional News   A Strange Loop Will Play D.C.'s Woolly Mammoth Theatre
By Logan Culwell-Block
Mar 09, 2020
 
Michael R. Jackson's meta-musical played an extended run at Off-Broadway's Playwrights Horizons in 2019.
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
James Jackson, Jr., John-Michael Lyles, Jason Veasey, Larry Owens, Antwayn Hopper, John-Andrew Morrison, and L Morgan Lee Joan Marcus

Michael R. Jackson's A Strange Loop is headed for Washington D.C. via Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company. Set to begin performances September 15, the production will be the first staging since the work's Off-Broadway premiere at Playwrights Horizons in 2019.

The musical follows a young artist at war with a host of demons—not least of which are the punishing thoughts in his own head—in an attempt to capture and understand his own strange loop.

The Off-Broadway production was helmed by Stephen Brackett and featured choreography by Raja Feather Kelly and music direction by Rona Siddiqui. Casting for the D.C. engagement has not yet been announced, but Brackett, Kelly, and Siddiqui are returning to stage the production. Larry Owens, who led the Off-Broadway production as Usher, shared on twitter that he will not be part of the D.C. run.

READ: Michael R. Jackson Breaks Down His A Strange Loop Score

Along with A Strange Loop, Woolly Mammoth also announced a run of Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson's The Jungle, an immersive play about Afghan refugees in France that has already played successful runs in London, Brooklyn, and San Francisco. That production will be co-produced by Shakespeare Theatre Company.

The Off-Broadway company of A Strange Loop also featured Antwayn Hopper, James Jackson, Jr., L Morgan Lee, John-Michael Lyles, John-Andrew Morrison, and Jason Veasey.

Production Photos: A Strange Loop at Playwrights Horizons

Production Photos: A Strange Loop at Playwrights Horizons

10 PHOTOS
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
James Jackson, Jr., John-Michael Lyles, Jason Veasey, Larry Owens, Antwayn Hopper, John-Andrew Morrison, and L Morgan Lee Joan Marcus
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Jason Veasey and Larry Owens Joan Marcus
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Larry Owens, Antwayn Hopper, and cast of A Strange Loop Joan Marcus
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
James Jackson, Jr., John-Michael Lyles, Jason Veasey, Larry Owens, Antwayn Hopper, John-Andrew Morrison, and L Morgan Lee Joan Marcus
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Larry Owens and cast of A Strange Loop Joan Marcus
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Antwayn Hopper and Larry Owens Joan Marcus
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
James Jackson, Jr., Larry Owens, L Morgan Lee, and Antwayn Hopper Joan Marcus
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
John-Andrew Morrison and Larry Owens Joan Marcus
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
John-Andrew Morrison, L Morgan Lee, John-Michael Lyles, Jason Veasey, Larry Owens, Antwayn Hopper, and James Jackson, Jr. Joan Marcus
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Larry Owens and cast of A Strange Loop Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Regional News
Read the latest news about theatre produced outside of New York City.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.