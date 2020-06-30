A Strange Loop's Larry Owens and L Morgan Lee, Lea DeLaria, More Are Part of June 30 Edition of The 24-Hour Plays: Viral Monologues

Several Pride Plays playwrights penned this week's original pieces.

A Strange Loop co-stars Larry Owens and L Morgan Lee and stage favorite Lea DeLaria are set to perform during the June 30 edition of The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues. In addition, nearly all of the playwrights selected for Pride Plays developmental readings this month have penned original pieces.

Monologues are set to air beginning at 6 PM ET on IGTV and YouTube, with new ones continuing to be released every 15 minutes. The videos will be available to view through July 4.

Proceeds from this round support Pride Plays, whose aim is to expand representation of the entire LGBTQIA+ theatrical community. "During the month of June, our Pride Plays LGBTQIA+ playwrights developed plays via virtual workshops and readings," said Pride Plays festival producer Michael Urie. "All of those plays were written before the world changed, however, so I cannot wait to see what their brilliant minds are up to tonight."

Writers for this week's monologues are Pride Plays' Ted Malawer, Omar Hantash, Sophie Sagan-Gutherz, Preston Max Allen, Azure Osborne-Lee, Hayley St. James, Rodney Hicks, Audrey Lang, Carmen Lobue, and Garrett David Kim, along with Lovell Holder and Roger Q Mason.

Joining the trio of performers are Philippe Bowgen, Yin Chang, Travis Coles, Drew Droege, Scott Evans, Lola Kelly, Jordan Kisner, Josh Rivas, and Ianne Fields Stewart.

The process began June 29 at 6 PM, when actors shared orientation-style videos to allow the writers to get to know them better. By 7 PM, writers and actors were paired, and writers went to work crafting original pieces. Actors received their monologues this morning and film their performances throughout the day. The 24-hour cycle is complete with the launch of the first video at 6 PM ET.

Another recent edition of Viral Monologues was titled “Fists Up/Underlying Conditions,” to raise money for Communities United For Police Reform. A May 12 collaboration on the intersection of COVID-19 and incarceration featured Rebecca Naomi Jones and André De Shields, while another challenged performers to present a musical monologue, with Daveed Diggs, John Gallagher, Jr., Sarah Steele, and more joining in.

Coleman Ray Clark and Madelyn Paquette serve as producers for the series, with Mark Armstrong as artistic director.

