A Turtle on a Fence Post, Inspired by Battle With Andrew Cuomo, Will Play Off-Broadway

Hank Morris spent over two years in a state correctional facility for his involvement in a pension fraud scandal.

A Turtle on a Fence Post, a new musical co-written and produced by Hank Morris, will begin previews October 26 prior to an official opening November 14 at the newly renamed Theater 555.

Morris pleaded guilty in 2010 for his involvement in a pension fraud scandal; Andrew Cuomo prosecuted the case as New York’s then attorney general. Morris served over two years in a state correctional facility as well as 13 days in Rikers Island. The musical arrives shortly after Cuomo announced his resignation as New York's governor following charges of sexual harassment.

Gabriel Barre (The Wild Party, Amazing Grace) will direct the upcoming production with choreography by Kenny Ingram (Emojiland). Casting will be announced at a later date.

A Turtle on a Fence Post has a book by Morris (billed under the pen name Prisoner #11RO731) with music by Austin Nuckols and lyrics by Lily Dwoskin.

“The play is based on true events, but it’s a fictionalized version of my journey and what happened to me and how it changed me,” Morris told Variety. “The principal antagonist in the play is a bullying governor named Andrew Cuomo.”

The production also has music direction by Aaron Gandy, orchestrations and arrangements by Steve Orich, casting by Paul Hardt of Hardt Casting, and general management by Michael Chase Gosselin and Tim Sulka of Visceral Entertainment.

The 10-week engagement will continue through January 2, 2022. Attendees will be required to show ID and proof of COVID vaccination.

Tickets will go on sale September 13. Visit TurtleMusical.com.