A Turtle on a Fence Post Opens Off-Broadway November 14

The new musical comedy is inspired by the author's involvement in a pension fraud scandal prosecuted by Andrew Cuomo.

A Turtle on a Fence Post, a new musical co-written and produced by Hank Morris, opens November 14 at the newly renamed Theater 555. Previews began October 26.

Morris pleaded guilty in 2010 for his involvement in a pension fraud scandal; Andrew Cuomo prosecuted the case as New York’s then attorney general. Morris served over two years in a state correctional facility as well as 13 days in Rikers Island.

Garth Kravits stars as Hank Morris (Prisoner #11RO731*), joined by David Aron Damane, Erik Gratton, Joanna Glushak, Kate Loprest, Josh Marin, Richard E. Waits, Janet Aldrich, Joel Newsome, and Robbie Serrano.

A Turtle on a Fence Post has a book by Morris (billed under the pen name Prisoner #11RO731) with music by Austin Nuckols and lyrics by Lily Dwoskin.

Gabriel Barre (The Wild Party, Amazing Grace) directs the production with choreography by Kenny Ingram (Emojiland). Music direction is by Aaron Gandy and orchestrations and arrangements are by Tony nominee Steve Orich. The creative team includes scenic design by Walt Spangler, costume and make-up design by Vanessa Leuck, lighting design by Yael Lubetzky, sound design by Twi McCallum and Rachel Kolb, projection design by Stefania Bulbarella, hair and wig design by Bobbie Zlotnik, and casting by Paul Hardt of Hardt Casting.

The production is scheduled through January 2, 2022.