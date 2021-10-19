Aaron Sorkin's Being the Ricardos Drops First Trailer

Catch glimpses of Nicole Kidman as legendary comedian Lucille Ball in the upcoming film.

Amazon Studios has dropped the first teaser trailer for its upcoming film Being the Ricardos, a look inside a week in production of the iconic sitcom I Love Lucy.

Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin (To Kill a Mockingbird), the film features a starry cast led by Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball as Desi Arnaz, whose onscreen marriage hid the tumult behind the scenes. Also in the cast are Tony winner Nina Arianda (Venus in Fur) and Oscar winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash) as Vivian Vance and William Frawley (the actors who played Lucy and Desi's onscreen neighbors Ethel and Fred), along with other stage and screen favorites including Tony Hale (Veep), Linda Lavin (The Lyons), John Rubinstein (Pippin), Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development), Jake Lacy (The White Lotus), among others.

In true teaser fashion, Amazon only reveals moments of Kidman's Lucille Ball (plus her red-headed silhouette), as she lends the trailer a disembodied narration. But that Sorkin suspense will certainly bring audiences back to watch the film when it hits Amazon Prime December 21.

For an endorsement from someone who has seen the film in full, watch this video from Lucille and Desi's daughter, Broadway star Lucie Arnaz:



