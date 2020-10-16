Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7 Streams on Netflix October 16

The film, inspired by true events, features Tony winners Mark Rylance, Eddie Redmayne, and Frank Langella.

The Trial of the Chicago 7, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, begins streaming on Netflix October 16. The movie follows the real-life story of seven men put on trial in 1969 for conspiracy against the U.S. government in their attempts to protest the Vietnam War.

The cast includes Tony winners Mark Rylance as William Kunstler, Eddie Redmayne as Tom Hayden, and Frank Langella as Judge Julius Hoffman, plus Alex Sharp as Rennie Davis. Joining them are recent Emmy winners Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Bobby Seale and Jeremy Strong as Jerry Rubin, along with Sacha Baron Cohen as Abbie Hoffman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Richard Schultz, Michael Keaton as Ramsey Clark, and John Carroll Lynch.

Joining Sorkin behind the camera were cinematographer Phedon Papamichael, editor Alan Baumgarten, and production designer Shane Valentino. Daniel Pemberton composed the score.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 is produced by Marc Platt, Matt Jackson, Stuart M. Beser, and Tyler Thompson. Check out the reviews here.

