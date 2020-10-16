Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7 Streams on Netflix October 16

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7 Streams on Netflix October 16
By Dan Meyer
Oct 16, 2020
 
The film, inspired by true events, features Tony winners Mark Rylance, Eddie Redmayne, and Frank Langella.

The Trial of the Chicago 7, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, begins streaming on Netflix October 16. The movie follows the real-life story of seven men put on trial in 1969 for conspiracy against the U.S. government in their attempts to protest the Vietnam War.

The cast includes Tony winners Mark Rylance as William Kunstler, Eddie Redmayne as Tom Hayden, and Frank Langella as Judge Julius Hoffman, plus Alex Sharp as Rennie Davis. Joining them are recent Emmy winners Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Bobby Seale and Jeremy Strong as Jerry Rubin, along with Sacha Baron Cohen as Abbie Hoffman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Richard Schultz, Michael Keaton as Ramsey Clark, and John Carroll Lynch.

Joining Sorkin behind the camera were cinematographer Phedon Papamichael, editor Alan Baumgarten, and production designer Shane Valentino. Daniel Pemberton composed the score.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 is produced by Marc Platt, Matt Jackson, Stuart M. Beser, and Tyler Thompson. Check out the reviews here.

A Look at Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7 on Netflix

A Look at Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7 on Netflix

11 PHOTOS
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Aaron Sorkin, and J.C. MacKenzie in <i>The Trial of the Chicago 7</i>
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Aaron Sorkin, and J.C. MacKenzie in The Trial of the Chicago 7 Niko Tavernise/Netflix
in <i>The Trial of the Chicago 7</i>
Sacha Baron Cohen and cast of The Trial of the Chicago 7 Niko Tavernise/Netflix
in <i>The Trial of the Chicago 7</i>
Jeremy Strong in The Trial of the Chicago 7 Niko Tavernise/Netflix
Jeremy Strong in <i>The Trial of the Chicago 7</i>
Jeremy Strong in The Trial of the Chicago 7 Niko Tavernise/Netflix
in <i>The Trial of the Chicago 7</i>
Kelvin Harrison, Jr., Yahya Abudl-Mateen II, and Mark Rylance in The Trial of the Chicago 7 Niko Tavernise/Netflix
J.C. MacKenzie and Joseph Gordon-Levitt in <i>The Trial of the Chicago 7</i>
J.C. MacKenzie and Joseph Gordon-Levitt in The Trial of the Chicago 7 Niko Tavernise/Netflix
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ben Shenkman, Mark Rylance, Eddie Redmayne, and Alex Sharp in <i>The Trial of the Chicago 7</i>
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ben Shenkman, Mark Rylance, Eddie Redmayne, and Alex Sharp in The Trial of the Chicago 7 Niko Tavernise/Netflix
Frank Langella in <i>The Trial of the Chicago 7</i>
Frank Langella in The Trial of the Chicago 7 Niko Tavernise/Netflix
Eddie Redmayne in <i>The Trial of the Chicago 7</i>
Eddie Redmayne in The Trial of the Chicago 7 Niko Tavernise/Netflix
in <i>The Trial of the Chicago 7</i>
Sacha Baron Cohen, Danny Flaherty, Eddie Redmayne, Jeremy Strong, and Mark Rylance in The Trial of the Chicago 7 Niko Tavernise/Netflix
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.