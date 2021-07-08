Aaron Tveit, Gavin Creel, More Join American Horror Stories Cast

Several American Horror Story and Broadway alums have also boarded Ryan Murphy's latest anthology series.

2020 Tony nominee Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge!), Tony winner Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!), and several more have joined Ryan Murphy's newest anthology series American Horror Stories. Numerous American Horror Story alums, including Matt Bomer, Billie Lourd, John Carol Lynch, and Naomi Grossman, will also appear in the series.

The spinoff features a new story each episode and will premiere July 15 on FX on Hulu. Rounding out the cast are Madison Bailey, Ashley Martin Carter, Belissa Escobedo, Rhenzy Feliz, Virginia Gardner, Kaia Gerber, Paris Jackson, Sierra McCormick, and Kyle Red Silverstein.

While the cast list included character names, the reveal was typically mysterious for the Murphy universe. Two notable personas did appear, however, with Amy Grabow as Tipper Gore and Danny Trejo as Santa Claus.

Pose alum Dyllón Burnside, who returns to the Main Stem in October with Thoughts of a Colored Man, was announced as part of the cast alongside Kevin McHale (Glee), Nico Greetham (The Prom), and Charles Melton (Riverdale) last month.

Meanwhile, Season 10 of American Horror Story, dubbed Double Feature, will premiere in August, with Grossman, Lourde, Sarah Paulson, Angelica Ross, Kathy Bates, Finn Wittrock, Frances Conroy, and Macaulay Culkin.

