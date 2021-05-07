Aaron Tveit, Joshua Henry, More Join Barrington Stage Company’s 2021 Season

Aaron Tveit, Joshua Henry, More Join Barrington Stage Company's 2021 Season
By Dan Meyer
May 07, 2021
 
Debra Jo Rupp, Alysha Umphress, Alan H. Green, and more will also appear in BSC’s outdoor productions.
Barrington Stage Company will welcome more Broadway stars this summer, including concerts by Tony nominees Aaron Tveit, Joshua Henry, and Andy Karl and Orfeh, for its previously announced 2021 season. Additionally, the Massachusetts institution has announced casting for its outdoor productions of Who Could Ask for Anything More? The Songs of George Gershwin and Boca.

Tveit will return to BSC after playing Bobby in the company’s 2017 staging of Company. Aaron Tveit Live! will anchor the company’s gala July 18 to raise funds for its Playwright Mentoring Project educational programming. Broadway couple Orfeh and Karl will then perform their cabaret act Legally Bound July 23, followed by Jeff McCarthy’s I Promise You a Happy Ending, and Joshua Henry Live August 16.

Debra Jo Rupp
Debra Jo Rupp

Starring in Who Could Ask for Anything More? The Songs of George Gershwin (June 10–July 3) will be Allison Blackwell, Britney Coleman, Alan H. Green, Jacob Tischler, and Alysha Umphress. Rupp (Wandavision) will then lead Boca (July 30–August 22). She'll be joined by Kenneth Tigar, Peggy Pharr Wilson, and Robert Zukerman, with additional casting to be announced.

All outdoor performances will take place at BSC’s Production Center in Pittsfield. The indoor season at the Boyd-Quinson Stage includes Chester Bailey, starring father-son duo Tony winner Reed Birney and Ephraim Birney, and the Harriet Harris-led solo show Eleanor.

Last year, BSC was one of the first companies to open its doors following the theatre shutdown March 12, 2020. Since then, BSC has reducing the indoor theatre’s seating to 33 percent capacity, increased the distance between rows and seats, and improved HVAC and air circulation.

