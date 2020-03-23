Aaron Tveit, Matt Doyle, Chad Kimball, More Test Positive for COVID-19

As the coronavirus pandemic rattles the globe, members of the Broadway community have begun to announce positive test results.
Moulin Rouge! star Aaron Tveit shared March 23 that he had been diagnosed, noting that he has been in self-quarantine since Broadway theatres went dark March 12. He says his symptoms have been mild—similar to a cold with no fever—and that he had lost his sense of taste and smell, which has been a sign of the virus for some people.
Hey everyone. I just wanted to update you all that I’ve found out that I’ve tested positive for Covid-19. I’ve been in quarantine since Broadway shows shut down on Thursday, March 12th, and I’m feeling much better. I consider myself extremely lucky that my symptoms have been very mild - cold like with no fever - as so many are experiencing much more serious symptoms, because this is a very dangerous virus. One thing I have been experiencing is the loss of taste and smell, which I think is a big sign for people who are otherwise asymptotic. I was tested last Monday, and just found out the results, however, I have been taking this situation extremely seriously, even before I was tested. I want everyone to realize that this can affect anyone. And even if you aren’t feeling sick or showing drastic symptoms - please take heed, stay safe, stay healthy and I hope to see everyone at the theater again soon. And I wanted to post this with a picture of Miles because, they’re loving all this extra time at home with their Humans!
Matt Doyle, who was co-starring in Company before the Broadway shutdown, announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on a March 23 Instagram post, in which he shared that he and his partner, Moulin Rouge!'s Max Clayton, are on the road to recovery with mild symptoms. Chad Kimball, a longtime cast member of Broadway's Come From Away and a Tony nominee for Memphis, revealed his positive test result March 23 as well, calling his symptoms "flu-like, but not the worst flu I've ever had." He plans to remain self-quarantined for seven more days. In his post, the actor urged others to continue practicing social distance, and shared a GoFundMe for his sister Jill Avis' efforts to produce masks for Seattle-area hospitals.
David Bryan, composer of the new musical Diana and the aforementioned Memphis, shared his test results, adding that he is halfway through his two-week isolation period. "Please help out each other. This will be over soon with the help of every American," the Bon Jovi member said.
I just got my results back today and tested positive for corona virus. I’ve been sick for a week and feeling better each day. Please don’t be afraid!!! It’s the flu not the plague. I’ve have been quarantined for a week and will for another week. And when I feel better I’ll get tested again to make sure I’m free of this nasty virus. Please help out each other. This will be over soon... with the help of every American !!😎💪❤️