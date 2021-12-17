ABC Will Broadcast Original The Sound of Music Film, Starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer

The 1965 movie musical won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

The classic Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II musical The Sound of Music returns to ABC December 19 at 7 PM ET; check local listings.

The family-friendly movie musical, a holiday favorite for many, features Julie Andrews as Maria von Trapp, Christopher Plummer as Captain George von Trapp, Eleanor Parker as Baroness Elsa Schraeder, Richard Haydn as Max Detweiler, Charmian Carr as Liesl von Trapp, Nicholas Hammond as Friedrich von Trapp, Heather Menzies as Louisa von Trapp, Duane Chase as Kurt von Trapp, Angela Cartwright as Brigitta von Trapp, Debbie Turner as Marta von Trapp, Kym Karath as Gretl von Trapp, Peggy Wood as Mother Abbess, Anna Lee as Sister Margaretta, Portia Nelson as Sister Berthe, Marni Nixon as Sister Sophia, Daniel Truhitte as Rolfe, and Ben Wright as Herr Zeller.

Based on the real-life von Trapp family, who fled their home to escape the Nazis in 1938, The Sound of Music concerns Maria, a young woman who has left the Austrian convent to work for Navy captain Georg Von Trapp. As governess to his seven unruly children, Maria soon finds herself falling for their father. Songs include “Edelweiss,” ”My Favorite Things,” “Climb Every Mountain,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going On Seventeen,” “The Lonely Goatherd,” and the title tune.

The film was directed and produced by Robert Wise, with a screenplay by Ernest Lehman, adapted from the stage musical with music and lyrics by Rodgers and Hammerstein and a book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse.

