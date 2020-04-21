ABC's The Disney Family Singalong Will Be Available on Disney+

Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Josh Groban, and more took part in the TV event.

The ABC special The Disney Family Singalong, which made its broadcast debut April 16 on ABC, is now be available on the new streaming platform Disney+.

The program, which drew 10.3 million viewers, featured Ariana Grande, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, Tori Kelly, Marcus Scribner, Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Amber Riley, and John Stamos.

The special benefiting Feeding America also included a performance of “We’re All in This Together” with Kenny Ortega and stars from High School Musical, Descendants, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and Zombies, including Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Raven-Symoné, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Sarah Jeffrey, Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie, Charli D’Amelio, and Dixie D’Amelio. Additionally, Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart and the Broadway company of Disney's Aladdin reunited for a rendition of “Friend Like Me.”

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the one-hour program included a vocal warm-up by Tony winner Chenoweth.

SNEAK PEEK: Watch Derek Hough, Hayely Erbert, and Julianne Hough in 'Be Our Guest' From Upcoming The Disney Family Singalong

The evening's lineup included:

“A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” – Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé

“A Spoonful of Sugar” – Little Big Town

“Be Our Guest” – Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with a special appearance by Julianne Hough

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” – Christina Aguilera

“Colors of the Wind” – Tori Kelly

“Do You Want to Build a Snowman” – Thomas Rhett

“Friend Like Me” – James Monroe Iglehart with Broadway Company of Disney’s Aladdin

“Gaston” – Josh Gad, Luke Evans, and Alan Menken

“How Far I’ll Go” – Auliʻi Cravalho

“I Won’t Say I’m In Love” – Ariana Grande

“I Wan’na Be Like You” – Darren Criss

“I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” – Donny Osmond

“It's a Small World” – John Stamos

“Let It Go” – Amber Riley

“The Bare Necessities” – Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Marcus Scribner

“Under The Sea” – Jordan Fisher

“You’ve Got a Friend In Me” – Josh Groban