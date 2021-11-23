ABC's West Side Story Film Special Will Feature Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno, Stephen Sondheim, More

By Andrew Gans
Nov 23, 2021
 
Director Steven Spielberg will also discuss adapting the classic musical on the special edition of 20/20.
Ilda Mason, Ariana DeBose, and Ana Isabelle in <i>West Side Story</i>
Ilda Mason, Ariana DeBose, and Ana Isabelle in West Side Story Niko Tavernise

Something’s Coming: West Side Story—A Special Edition of 20/20, celebrating the upcoming cinematic release of Steven Spielberg's new version of West Side Story, will air on ABC December 5 at 7 PM ET.

In the hour-long broadcast, director Spielberg will reflect on his fascination with the original cast recording of the 1957 Broadway musical and how it inspired his Oscar-winning career. The director will also share his hesitancy to direct a film musical and how he has adapted the Arthur-Laurents-Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim-Jerome Robbins classic for a new generation.

WATCH: New West Side Story Teaser Features 'Dance at the Gym,' 'America'

The telecast also features interviews with the film's leads, including Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, and Ariana DeBose, who play, respectively, Tony, Maria, and Anita; Tony winner Rita Moreno, who discusses her Oscar-winning role as Anita in the 1961 film and her role in the new movie that was written especially for her; Tony winner Chita Rivera, who created the role of Anita on Broadway; composer Sondheim, who wrote West Side Story's lyrics; Tony-winning playwright Tony Kushner, who penned the new film's screenplay; casting director Cindy Tolan; and Puerto Rican historians who consulted on the film.

West Side Story hits theatres December 10.

Check Out New Photos of Steven Spielberg’s Film Adaptation of West Side Story

Check Out New Photos of Steven Spielberg’s Film Adaptation of West Side Story

26 PHOTOS
in <i>West Side Story</i>
West Side Story 20th Century Studios
Cast of<i>West Side Story</i>
Cast ofWest Side Story 20th Century Studios
Mike Faist and Ansel Elgort in <i>West Side Story</i>
Mike Faist and Ansel Elgort in West Side Story 20th Century Studios
Rachel Zegler in <i>West Side Story</i>
Rachel Zegler in West Side Story 20th Century Studios
Mike Faist and cast in <i>West Side Story</i>
Mike Faist and cast in West Side Story 20th Century Studios
in <i>West Side Story</i>
David Alvarez in West Side Story Nikko Tavernise
Rachel Zegler in <i>West Side Story</i>
Rachel Zegler in West Side Story Nikko Tavernise
Ariana DeBose in <i>West Side Story</i>
Ariana DeBose in West Side Story 20th Century Studios
Ilda Mason, Ariana DeBose, and Ana Isabelle in <i>West Side Story</i>
Ilda Mason, Ariana DeBose, and Ana Isabelle in West Side Story Niko Tavernise
Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort in <i>West Side Story</i>
Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort in West Side Story 20th Century Studios
