ABC's West Side Story Film Special Will Feature Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno, Stephen Sondheim, More

Director Steven Spielberg will also discuss adapting the classic musical on the special edition of 20/20.

Something’s Coming: West Side Story—A Special Edition of 20/20, celebrating the upcoming cinematic release of Steven Spielberg's new version of West Side Story, will air on ABC December 5 at 7 PM ET.

In the hour-long broadcast, director Spielberg will reflect on his fascination with the original cast recording of the 1957 Broadway musical and how it inspired his Oscar-winning career. The director will also share his hesitancy to direct a film musical and how he has adapted the Arthur-Laurents-Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim-Jerome Robbins classic for a new generation.

WATCH: New West Side Story Teaser Features 'Dance at the Gym,' 'America'

The telecast also features interviews with the film's leads, including Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, and Ariana DeBose, who play, respectively, Tony, Maria, and Anita; Tony winner Rita Moreno, who discusses her Oscar-winning role as Anita in the 1961 film and her role in the new movie that was written especially for her; Tony winner Chita Rivera, who created the role of Anita on Broadway; composer Sondheim, who wrote West Side Story's lyrics; Tony-winning playwright Tony Kushner, who penned the new film's screenplay; casting director Cindy Tolan; and Puerto Rican historians who consulted on the film.

West Side Story hits theatres December 10.

