ABC's West Side Story Special, Featuring Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno, Stephen Sondheim, Airs December 5

Director Steven Spielberg also discusses adapting the classic musical on the special edition of 20/20.

Something’s Coming: West Side Story—A Special Edition of 20/20, celebrating the upcoming release of Steven Spielberg's new version of West Side Story, airs on ABC December 5 at 7 PM ET.

In the hour-long broadcast, director Spielberg reflects on his fascination with the original cast recording of the 1957 Broadway musical and how it inspired his Oscar-winning career. The director also shares his hesitancy to direct a film musical and how he has adapted the Arthur-Laurents-Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim-Jerome Robbins classic for a new generation.

The broadcast also features interviews with the film's leads, including Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, and Ariana DeBose, who play, respectively, Tony, Maria, and Anita; Tony winner Rita Moreno, who discusses her Oscar-winning role as Anita in the 1961 film and her role in the new movie that was written especially for her; Tony winner Chita Rivera, who created the role of Anita on Broadway; Tony-winning playwright Tony Kushner, who penned the new film's screenplay; casting director Cindy Tolan; and Puerto Rican historians who consulted on the film.

Also featured is Tony-and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Sondheim, who wrote West Side Story's lyrics and passed away November 26 at the age of 9;. This was one of his final interviews.

West Side Story hits theatres December 10.



(Updated December 5, 2021)