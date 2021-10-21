Abena, Charlie Hudson III, Ade Otukoya, More Star in Jocelyn Bioh's Nollywood Dreams Off-Broadway Beginning October 21

By Andrew Gans
Oct 21, 2021
 
The drama launches MCC Theater's new season.
Jocelyn Bioh's Nollywood Dreams, which launches MCC Theater's 2021–2022 season, reunites the entire cast from the 2020 MCC production that was postponed due to the pandemic.

Directed by Saheem Ali (Fires in The Mirror), the production begins previews October 21 at the Newman Mills Theater prior to an official opening November 11. The new work from Burnt Umber Playwright-in-Residence Bioh (School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play) is scheduled to run through November 28.

READ: MCC Plans In-Person, Off-Broadway Return With Nollywood Dreams, a Play Set at the If/Then Stage Door, More

The cast includes Abena (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play), Charlie Hudson III (A Raisin in the Sun), Nana Mensah (Man from Nebraska), Sandra Okuboyejo (Hamilton), Ade Otukoya (Gem of the Ocean), and Emana Rachelle (In the Name Of). Yao Dogbe (Homebound), Shiro Kihagi (Summertime), and Marsha Regis (Intimate Apparel) are understudies for the production.

The play is set in the 1990s in Lagos, Nigeria, as the Nollywood film industry is exploding. Ayamma, who works at her parents’ travel agency alongside her sister Dede, lands an audition for a new film and comes head-to-head with director Gbenga Ezie’s former leading lady.

“Nothing thrills me more than to be reuniting with the Nollywood Dreams cast and finally getting the chance to share this play with the world,” said Bioh in an earlier statement. “Being the first show back at MCC is an honor, and we promise to fill the theatre with laughter and pure joy.”

Nollywood Dreams also features scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by David Weiner and Jiyoun Chang, sound design by Palmer Hefferan, projection design by Alex Basco Koch, and hair and wig design by Nikiya Mathis. Dawn-Elin Fraser is the dialect coach, and Alyssa K. Howard is the production stage manager.

MCC Theater and Broadway Podcast Network announced October 21 that MCC and BPN will host a live taping of the podcast What’s Up Broadway?, hosted by Ayanna Prescod. The live taping will immediately follow the November 4 performance and feature an interview with playwright Bioh.

WATCH: What to Expect From the Story and Characters of MCC Theater's Nollywood Dreams

For more information visit MCCTheater.org.

