Abigail Barlow and James Hayden Rodriguez Will Star in L.A. Showcase of Pat Benatar's Invincible Musical

By Andrew Gans
Nov 01, 2021
 
Scott Schwartz will direct the November 10–12 performances.
A showcase of Invincible The Musical, featuring hits by Grammy winners Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, will be presented at Los Angeles' The Bourbon Room November 10–12.

Similar to & Juliet, Invincible uses a familiar catalog to offer a new take on the Bard's tragedy of star-crossed lovers. The show, featuring a book by Bradley Bredeweg, presents Juliet's suitor Paris as a newly elected official of war-torn Verona, intent on destroying a progressive resistance.

kingandi_tour_rehearsal_HR_5438.jpg
Joan Almedilla Monica Simoes

The cast will feature Abigail Barlow (The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical) as Juliet and James Hayden Rodriguez (The Lightning Thief) as Romeo with Joan Almedilla (Miss Saigon) as Madam Capulet, Nicole Clemetson (Parker & Olive and the Pressing F*cking Issues) as Nura, Carson Higgins (America Idol) as Tybalt, Tickwanya Jones, JanayaMahealani Jones, Jordan Kai Burnett as Benvolia, Jonathan Omar Mouton (The Voice), Patrick Ortiz (West Side Story) as Paris, Patrick Reilly as Friar, Kay Sibal, Krystle Simmons (California Dreaming) as Madam Montague, and J. Valerione as Mercutio.

Scott Schwartz (London's The Prince of Egypt) will direct the presentations, which will also feature music direction by Jesse Vargas, choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Grant, orchestrations by Neil Giraldo, and casting by Stewart/Whitley.

“When we first began this musical journey, we had no idea where it would take us. The opportunity to work with such creative and talented artists is inspirational. It’s so exciting to see the songs we’ve performed for 42 years morph and fit so beautifully into the story we’ve always cherished. The recent shutdown allowed us the time to expand this new production into something more extraordinary than we ever imagined. We’re thrilled that live performances have started again, and grateful for the opportunity to showcase Invincible The Musical in front of an audience where it belongs,” said co-creators Benatar and Giraldo in an earlier statement.

The musical was seen in 2019 in a staged concert presentation in Sag Harbor as part of Bay Street Theater's Under the Stars Community Outreach Program. The company included Judy McLane, Matt Doyle, and Howard McGillin.

Jamie Cesa and Bel Chiasso Entertainment produce.

