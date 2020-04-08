ACT of Connecticut Unveils 2020–2021 Season

The theatre will kick off its new season in the fall with Freaky Friday.

A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut will kick off its 2020–2021 season in the fall with the Tom Kitt, Bridget Carpenter, and Brian Yorkey musical Freaky Friday. The theatre, which was forced to cancel the remainder of its 2019–2020 season, is currently on hiatus in line with nationwide closures aimed at curbing the coronavirus outbreak.

Rounding out the upcoming season will be Snapshots: A Musical Scrapbook, featuring the music of Stephen Schwartz, and the Stephen Sondheim-James Lapine classic Into the Woods.

“While it is quite possible that ACT would be able to open its doors before next season, we felt as though we wanted to make the most appropriate decision for both the theatre and our community," says ACT of CT Artistic Director Daniel C. Levine. "Opening in the fall makes sense. Next season’s line-up is truly the perfect selection of shows after this period of isolation. I can’t wait to begin our work on these three incredible productions and to once again see our friends and neighbors.”

Freaky Friday will launch the new season October 1, with a cast and creative team to be announced. Based on the novel Freaky Friday by Mary Rodgers and the Disney films, the musical follows a mother and daughter who swap bodies unexpectedly. Performances will run through October 25.

In the new year, ACT will present Michael Scheman and David Stern's Snapshots: A Musical Scrapbook featuring the songs of Wicked composer Schwartz. The story of a suburban couple on the verge of divorce after 30 years of marriage, the musical features additional music and lyrics by David Crane, Seth Friedman, Marta Kauffman, Alan Menken, and Charles Strouse. Arrangements and orchestrations are by Steve Orich; performances will run January 28–February 21, 2021.

In the spring, the theatre will bring Into the Woods, Sondheim and Lapine's Tony-winning mashup of fairy tales gone awry, to Ridgefield. Artistic Director Levine will direct, for a run scheduled May 13–June 6. Orchestrations are by Jonathan Tunick.

For more information visit actofct.org.