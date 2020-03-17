A.C.T. Offering Ticket Holders—And New Patrons—Access to Recordings of Gloria and Toni Stone

The March productions have been canceled, but theatregoers will still have a chance to see the show at home.

San Francisco's American Conservatory Theater will offer patrons who purchased tickets to either of its canceled productions, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Gloria and Lydia R. Diamond’s Toni Stone, recordings of the show to watch at home. Ticket buyers, as well as anyone wishing to purchase a ticket for the recording, will receive an email from A.C.T. this week with instructions on how to access the password-protected productions on BroadwayHD.

Both Gloria and Toni Stone were cut short due to restrictions imposed in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic. Toni Stone, directed by Pam MacKinnon and choreographed by Camille A. Brown, stars Dawn Ursula as the trailblazing titular baseball player. Performances began March 5 for a run through March 29.

Gloria, Jacobs-Jenkins' Manhattan-set story of trauma and media, was scheduled to continue through April 12. The Eric Ting-helmed production began February 13.

For anyone interested in purchasing a ticket to the recorded versions of Gloria or Toni Stone, visit act-sf.org or call the theatre at (415) 749-2228.

The offer is made possible through A.C.T.'s partnership with Actors Equity Association, Stage Directors & Choreographers Society and United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, IATSE, and BroadwayHD.

