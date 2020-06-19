Act One, Starring Tony Shalhoub, Santino Fontana, and Andrea Martin, Streams Beginning June 19

The James Lapine play launches the new Broadway Fridays series, featuring past Live From Lincoln Center broadcasts.

James Lapine's Act One, the 2014 stage production based on the memoir of Broadway playwright, director, and lyricist Moss Hart, launches Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts' new Broadway Fridays series, featuring free digital streams of past Live From Lincoln Center broadcasts, June 19 at 8 PM.

The Tony-nominated play stars three Tony winners: Santino Fontana (Tootsie), Tony Shalhoub (The Band's Visit), and Andrea Martin (Pippin, My Favorite Year). The cast also features Bob Ari, Bill Army, Will Brill, Laurel Casillo, Tony winner Chuck Cooper, Steven Kaplan, Will LeBow, Mimi Lieber, Charlotte Maier, Noah Marlowe, Greg McFadden, Deborah Offner, Lance Roberts, Matthew Saldivar, Matthew Schechter, Jonathan Spivey, Wendy Rich Stetson, Bob Stillman, and Amy Warren.

The stream is available through July 3.

The Broadway Fridays series had been scheduled to launch June 5 with Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel. That concert production, featuring Tony winner Kelli O'Hara, was postponed; the June 12 stream of Douglas Carter Beane's dark comedy The Nance, starring Tony winners Nathan Lane and Cady Huffman, was also postponed.

A previous statement from Lincoln Center read, "As noted prior to Black Out Tuesday [June 2], we are focusing on how our organization will better support change moving forward, both internally and as leaders in our field." New streaming dates for Carousel and The Nance will be announced at a later time.

The archival broadcasts are available Fridays on Lincoln Center’s online arts portal #LincolnCenterAtHome and on Lincoln Center’s Youtube and Facebook pages.

