Actors' Equity Asks All Auditions Be Canceled in Wake of Mass Social Distancing

Several casting calls are still on the books, despite CDC recommendations limiting gatherings to 50 people or less.

Actors’ Equity is urging producers to cancel all auditions in light of the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendation that any gathering with more than 50 people be shelved to prevent further spreading of COVID-19.

As it stands, a number of Equity Principal Auditions and Equity Chorus Calls have been canceled or postponed, but not all. The union issued guidelines March 2 for anyone who was feeling sick to avoid attending casting calls.