Actors’ Equity Association Will Hold Webinar on Vaccines and the Theatre Industry

The conversation with AEA President Kate Shindle and top epidemiologists is open to the public.

Actors’ Equity Association, in partnership with the Adult Vaccine Access Coalition, will present a webinar for theatre workers to learn more about COVID-19 vaccines at noon ET April 7.

AEA President Kate Shindle will moderate the event with a panel of top epidemiologists including CDR David Fitter, MD of the Center for Global Health; and Peter Marks, MD, PhD, a hematologist with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

“The broad availability of COVID vaccines is already impacting the landscape of reopening the American theatre industry. And as we know, the recovery of live performance will reinvigorate local and state economies across the country," said Shindle. "That said, we know that our members have reasonable, thoughtful questions about the process and the science. So we are grateful to AVAC for connecting us with world-class experts in the field who can help us understand the development, safety and efficacy of the vaccines, as well as discuss initial vaccination experiences and the work being done to ensure equitable distribution.”

The panel will answer questions submitted by Equity members to address topics such as vaccine safety and access, vaccinating theatrical workers, and testing workers for COVID-19.

The webinar is open to the public. To register, click here.