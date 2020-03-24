Actors’ Equity Launches Emergency Curtain Up Fund

Equity has issued a grant to The Actors Fund to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Actors’ Equity Association, the U.S. labor union that represents more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers, has created the Actors’ Equity Emergency Curtain Up Fund and has issued a grant to The Actors Fund to provide support for members affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Equity is contributing $500,000 to launch the fund and will match another $250,000 of contributions from other donors, dollar for dollar.

“Everyone who works in theatre has had their shows postponed and are worried about how they will make rent next month, to say nothing of other essentials like groceries and health care,” said Mary McColl, executive director of Actors’ Equity Association, in a statement. “It is imperative that we do our part by creating the emergency Curtain Up Fund and we hope that everyone, from theatre lovers to audience members, actors and producers, will contribute right away to support Actors Fund’s vital social services and financial aid programs.”

Individuals can make a tax-deductible donation to support the Curtain Up Fund by clicking here.

