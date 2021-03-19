Actors' Equity Members Call on Leadership for Virtual Town Hall to Discuss Reopening Plans

A letter to the union already has over 1,700 signatures.

A letter sent to Actors Equity Association is calling for more communication and a faster timeline in creating COVID-19 safety protocols for when theatres reopen, requesting a virtual Town Hall Q&A to be held as soon as possible. The letter, penned by Hadestown favorite Timothy Hughes, already has over 1,700 signatures, including Ato Blankson-Wood, Stephanie J. Block, Rob McClure, Eva Noblezada, Karen Olivo, and Ali Stroker.

“As members of Actor’s Equity, we are growing increasingly concerned that while many aspects of our lives are moving forward towards a new sense of normalcy, our Union is not,” reads the letter. “Many Equity members, and many theaters have grown deeply frustrated and increasingly concerned about the lack of practical details in how to return to work.”

The New York Times reports the letter was delivered to AEA March 16 after new protocols were unveiled by the union March 3. According to Hughes, the new guidelines suggested measures like requiring private transport from the performer’s home to theatres.

Click here to read the full letter.