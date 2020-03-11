Adam Chanler-Berat and Tavi Gevinson Added to HBO Max's Gossip Girl

Film & TV News   Adam Chanler-Berat and Tavi Gevinson Added to HBO Max's Gossip Girl
By Dan Meyer
Mar 11, 2020
 
The Broadway alums join Jason Gotay and others in the upcoming reboot of the popular series.
Adam Chanler-Berat_Tavi Gevinson_HR
Adam Chanler-Berat and Tavi Gevinson

The HBO Max reboot of Gossip Girl is turning into a Broadway affair with the casting of Adam Chanler-Berat and Tavi Gevinson. The stage alums join previously announced Jason Gotay and original narrator Kristen Bell.

Variety reports Thomas Doherty (Hulu's High Fidelity) and Zion Moreno (TNT’s Claws) have also joined the series but as with earlier casting, no roles have been announced. Original Gossip Girl co-creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage will executive produce the 10-episode series, set eight years after the CW hit ended. Joshua Safran (Smash), also an executive producer, previously confirmed that the reboot will be set in the present and will feature more inclusive representation.

This is hardly the first time Chanler-Berat (Peter and the Starcatcher) and Gevinson (The Crucible) will have worked together this year—they'll star as John Hinckley Jr. and Squeaky Fromme in the upcoming Classic Stage Company production of Assassins, starting previews April 2.

Classic Stage Company's Assassins in Rehearsals

Classic Stage Company's Assassins in Rehearsals

7 PHOTOS
Assassins_Classic Stage Company_Off-Broadway_2020_Rehearsal Photos_X_HR
Judy Kuhn, Steven Pasquale, and Adam Chanler-Berat Ahron R. Foster
Assassins_Classic Stage Company_Off-Broadway_2020_Rehearsal Photos_X_HR
Will Swenson, Steven Pasquale, and Tavi Gevinson Ahron R. Foster
Assassins_Classic Stage Company_Off-Broadway_2020_Rehearsal Photos_X_HR
Adam Chanler-Berat and Brandon Uranowitz Ahron R. Foster
Assassins_Classic Stage Company_Off-Broadway_2020_Rehearsal Photos_X_HR
John Doyle and Company Ahron R. Foster
Assassins_Classic Stage Company_Off-Broadway_2020_Rehearsal Photos_X_HR
Eddie Cooper and Whit K. Lee Ahron R. Foster
Assassins_Classic Stage Company_Off-Broadway_2020_Rehearsal Photos_X_HR
Bianca Horn and Tavi Gevinson Ahron R. Foster
Assassins_Classic Stage Company_Off-Broadway_2020_Rehearsal Photos_X_HR
John Weidman and Will Swenson Ahron R. Foster
