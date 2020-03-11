Adam Chanler-Berat and Tavi Gevinson Added to HBO Max's Gossip Girl

The Broadway alums join Jason Gotay and others in the upcoming reboot of the popular series.

The HBO Max reboot of Gossip Girl is turning into a Broadway affair with the casting of Adam Chanler-Berat and Tavi Gevinson. The stage alums join previously announced Jason Gotay and original narrator Kristen Bell.

Variety reports Thomas Doherty (Hulu's High Fidelity) and Zion Moreno (TNT’s Claws) have also joined the series but as with earlier casting, no roles have been announced. Original Gossip Girl co-creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage will executive produce the 10-episode series, set eight years after the CW hit ended. Joshua Safran (Smash), also an executive producer, previously confirmed that the reboot will be set in the present and will feature more inclusive representation.

This is hardly the first time Chanler-Berat (Peter and the Starcatcher) and Gevinson (The Crucible) will have worked together this year—they'll star as John Hinckley Jr. and Squeaky Fromme in the upcoming Classic Stage Company production of Assassins, starting previews April 2.

