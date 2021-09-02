Adam Cooper and Carly Mercedes Dyer Will Headline A Chorus Line at U.K.'s Curve Theatre

The production opens December 3 at the Leicester theatre.

Adam Cooper and Carly Mercedes Dyer will lead the cast as Zach and Cassie in the upcoming production of A Chorus Line at Leicester's Curve Theatre. The production runs December 3–31.

Cooper created the role of Swan/Stranger in Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake, and also danced the role for the 200 film Billy Elliot as adult Billy. Dyer is currently appearing Anything Goes at The Barbican in London.

Curve Artistic Director Nikolai Foster directs the production with choreography by Ellen Kane. The pair previously collaborated on Curve's West Side Story. The creative team includes set design by Grace Smart, costume design by Edd Lindley, lighting by Howard Hudson, sound design by Tom Marshall, musical supervision from David Shrubsole, and musical direction by Tamara Saringer.

Completing the cast are Ronan Burns, Beth Hinton-Lever, Katie Lee, Redmand Rance, emily Barnett-Salter, Bradley Delarosbel, Lizzy-Rose Essin-Kelly, André Fabien Francis, Ainsley Hall Ricketts, Joshua Lay, Kanako Nakano, Hicaro Nicolai, Jamie O'Leary, Tom Partridge, Rachel Jayne Picar, Chloe Suanders, Charlotte Scott, and Taylor Walker.

A Chorus Line was originally conceived, directed, and choreographed by Michael Bennett, based on stories and testimonies from Broadway chorus members. It has a book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante, with music by Marvin Hamlisch and lyrics by Edward Kleban. It premiered on Broadway in 1975, winning nine Tony Awards that season.

For ticketing, visit CurveOnline.co.uk.