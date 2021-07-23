Adam J. Bernard, Tarinn Callender, Matt Henry, and Tosh Wanogho-Maud Join Cast of The Drifters Girl Musical

Beverley Knight also stars in the musical, which will play Newcastle before arriving in the West End in November.

Additional casting has been announced for the new musical The Drifters Girl, which will play the Newcastle Theatre Royal October 9-23 before arriving at London's Garrick Theatre November 4 prior to an official opening November 25.

Joining the previously announced Beverley Knight will be Olivier winner Adam J. Bernard (Dreamgirls), Tarinn Callender (Hamilton), Olivier winner Matt Henry (Kinky Boots), and Tosh Wanogho-Maud (The Book of Mormon) as The Drifters.

Jonathan Church (Singin’ in the Rain) will direct the musical, which charts the story of the vocal group The Drifters and the woman who made them. Knight plays manager Faye Treadwell, who, alongside her husband, fought for three decades to turn Atlantic Records' vocal group into a global phenomenon.

Based on an idea by Tina Treadwell, The Drifters Girl was co-created by its five stars and features a book by Ed Curtis.

The production will also have set design by Anthony Ward, choreography by Karen Bruce, costume design by Fay Fullerton, orchestrations and musical supervision by Chris Egan, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall, video design by Andrzej Goulding, associate direction by Tyrone Huntley, associate choreography by Myles Brown, casting by Stuart Burt, and children’s casting by Jo Hawes.

The production will feature such classics as “Save the Last Dance for Me,” “Under the Boardwalk,” “Kissin in the Back Row of the Movies,” “Stand By Me,” “Come on Over to My Place,” and “Saturday Night at the Movies.”

Recording star Knight made her London stage debut in 2013 in the role of Rachel Marron in The Bodyguard. In 2014, she received an Olivier nomination for Memphis, and in 2015 she played Grizabella in Cats at the London Palladium.

The Drifters Girl is produced by Michael Harrison and David Ian.

