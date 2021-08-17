Adam Pascal and Olivia Valli Will Head Cast of Pretty Woman: The Musical Tour

The tour will launch in the fall in Providence, Rhode Island.

Tony nominee Adam Pascal (Rent, Aida) and Olivia Valli (Jersey Boys, Wicked) will head the cast of the North American tour of Pretty Woman: The Musical, which launches October 9–16 in Providence, Rhode Island, at the Providence Performing Arts Center.

Pascal will once again step into the role of Edward Lewis, after playing the part on Broadway for a limited run in 2019, with Valli as Vivian Ward. Additional casting will be announced later.

Based on the movie about a star-crossed meeting between a sex worker and a disillusioned businessman, the stage musical features a book co-written by the film’s director, the late Garry Marshall, and screenwriter J.F. Lawton, plus music by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. Also featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee’s hit “Oh, Pretty Woman,” which inspired the film.

The production, directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, features sets by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

Pretty Woman ended its 13-month run at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre August 18, 2019. The musical began performances in Hamburg, Germany, September 24, 2019, and opened in London’s West End in February 2020 before COVID-19 shuttered theatres around the world. The London production reopened July 8 at the Savoy.

The tour is produced by Paula Wagner, Nice Productions, LPO, New Regency Productions, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions & Co., James L. Nederlander, Kilimanjaro Theatricals/Joshua Andrews, Roy Furman, Ambassador Theatre Group, Gavin Kalin Productions, deRoy Kierstead, and John Gore Organization. Wendy Orshan and Jeff Wilson are the executive producers, and 101 Productions, Ltd. is the general manager.

The tour route can be found at PrettyWomanTheMusical.com.

