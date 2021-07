Adam Pascal...So Far Streaming Concert Will Offer Broadway Retrospective

The Tony nominee will sing tunes from Rent, Aida, Pretty Woman, and more.

Rent Tony nominee Adam Pascal will offer a streaming concert on Stellar August 17 at 9 PM ET. The acoustic performance will offer songs from the Jonathan Larsen musical that marked his Broadway debut, Aida, Pretty Woman, and more musicals in which the star has appeared.

Along the way, the Broadway favorite will share stories from his life on the stage in discussion with Tony winner Jarrod Emick (Damn Yankees).

Adam Pascal… So Far is produced by Meg Fofonoff of Art Lab and ShowTown Productions. Meg Toohey is the audio mixer, and Nate Wind is the video editor.

Click here for tickets.