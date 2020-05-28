Adam Rapp's The Sound Inside Acquired for Licensing by Concord Theatricals

The work made its Broadway debut in 2019 in a production starring Mary-Louise Parker.

Concord Theatricals has acquired exclusive worldwide licensing rights to Adam Rapp's The Sound Inside. Though the play will initially be released for only professional theatres to license, an acting edition script is already available for purchase through Concord's Samuel French imprint.

Commissioned by Lincoln Center Theater, The Sound Inside had its world premiere at Williamstown Theatre Festival in 2018 before playing a Broadway run in 2019. The production marked the Broadway debut for Rapp, a Pulitzer Prize finalist for his 2006 play Red Light Winter.

The Broadway production, helmed by David Cromer, starred Mary-Louise Parker as tenured Ivy League professor Bella, opposite Will Hochman as Christopher, a talented yet mysterious student who becomes entangled in Bella’s life when she faces a troubling challenge.

“Concord Theatricals is honored to be extending our relationship with Adam Rapp and his work through this important, beautifully crafted drama,” says Concord Theatricals Senior Director of Acquisitions and Artistic Development Amy Rose Marsh.

Additional information including how to purchase a copy of the script is available at ConcordTheatricals.com.

