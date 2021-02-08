Add to Your Broadway Memorabilia Collection With the Playbill Mystery Box

A new shopping experience with $100 worth of merch—for only $50!

Broadway fans looking for collectibles, apparel, and games at a discount need to search no longer. Introducing the Playbill Mystery Box, a package filled with surprise items from our store that are perfect for any one who loves the theatre.

Our Playbill Mystery box contains a myriad of fan favorite items, including Broadway show collectibles and custom Playbill merchandise. Valued at over $100, this special package is available for $50—because who doesn't love a 50% discount?!

Inside the box, theatre lovers may find Broadway show baseball caps and apparel, Playbill frames, limited edition opening night Playbills, mugs and water bottles, jewelry, keychains, magnets, Playbill binders, toys and games, books, and more. As boxes may contain a tee or sweatshirt, shoppers must select a size preference when ordering.

All items are currently available at the Playbill Store; each box also includes a one-time use discount code for a future purchase at the Playbill store. Please note all sales are final. No refunds or exchanges unless an item is received damaged.