Additional Casting Announced for Broadway Bow of Dominique Morisseau's Skeleton Crew

Chanté Adams, Brandon J. Dirden, and Adesola Osakalumi join Phylicia Rashad in the Manhattan Theatre Club production.

Additional casting has been announced for the Broadway premiere of Dominique Morisseau's Skeleton Crew. Chanté Adams, Brandon J. Dirden, and Adesola Osakalumi will join the previously announced Phylicia Rashad in the Manhattan Theatre Club production. Performance begin December 21.

Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson—currently appearing in his own show Lackawanna Blues at Manhattan Theatre Club—will direct the play about the tight-knit family of workers at a small auto factory facing foreclosure.

Osakalumi was previously seen on Broadway in Fela! He reprises his role as Dancer from the 2016 Atlantic Theatre production. He also serves as choreographer. Dirden's previous Broadway credits include Jitney, All the Way, and Clybourne Park. Adams will be making her Broadway debut.

Additional creative team includes Michael Carnahan with set design, Rui Rita with lighting design, Rob Kaplowitz providing original music and sound design, Nicholas Hussong with projection design, and production stage manager Kamra A. Jacobs.

Additional casting and members of the design team will be announced later.