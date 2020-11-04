Adrienne Warren, Aaron Tveit, Celia Rose Gooding, More Join iHeartRadio Broadway Tony Nominees Special

The program includes songs from the Best Musical nominees, interviews with cast members, and more.

Adrienne Warren, Aaron Tveit, Celia Rose Gooding, and more stars are set to take part in the iHeartRadio Broadway Salutes The 2020 Tony Nominees broadcast in November. The special event will feature songs from the Best Musical nominees and interviews with the cast and creators from each show.

Hosted by Howard Hoffman, the lineup also includes Daniel J. Watts, John Benjamin Hickey, Danny Burstein, Audra McDonald, Blair Underwood, Karen Olivo, Bess Wohl, and Katori Hall.

The broadcast also celebrates the Best Play and acting categories with interviews and editorial commentary, in addition to highlighting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.

The special is scheduled to air November 7 at 2 PM ET and rebroadcast November 9 at 7 PM, with additional dates expected to be announced soon. Click here to listen.

