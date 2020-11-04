Adrienne Warren, Aaron Tveit, Celia Rose Gooding, More Join iHeartRadio Broadway Tony Nominees Special

toggle menu
toggle search form
Industry News   Adrienne Warren, Aaron Tveit, Celia Rose Gooding, More Join iHeartRadio Broadway Tony Nominees Special
By Dan Meyer
Nov 04, 2020
 
The program includes songs from the Best Musical nominees, interviews with cast members, and more.
Adrienne Warren, Aaron Tveit, and Celia Rose Gooding
Adrienne Warren, Aaron Tveit, and Celia Rose Gooding

Adrienne Warren, Aaron Tveit, Celia Rose Gooding, and more stars are set to take part in the iHeartRadio Broadway Salutes The 2020 Tony Nominees broadcast in November. The special event will feature songs from the Best Musical nominees and interviews with the cast and creators from each show.

Hosted by Howard Hoffman, the lineup also includes Daniel J. Watts, John Benjamin Hickey, Danny Burstein, Audra McDonald, Blair Underwood, Karen Olivo, Bess Wohl, and Katori Hall.

READ: 2020 Tony Award Nominations: Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge!, Slave Play Lead the Pack

The broadcast also celebrates the Best Play and acting categories with interviews and editorial commentary, in addition to highlighting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.

The special is scheduled to air November 7 at 2 PM ET and rebroadcast November 9 at 7 PM, with additional dates expected to be announced soon. Click here to listen.

A Look Back at the 2020 Tony-Nominated Productions

A Look Back at the 2020 Tony-Nominated Productions

25 PHOTOS
Best Musical_v1.jpg
Best Musical
<i>Jagged Little Pill</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Jagged Little Pill
Jagged Little Pill_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Elizabeth Stanley and cast of Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
<i>Moulin Rouge</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Moulin Rouge
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Jacqueline B. Arnold, Robyn Hurder, Holly James, and Jeigh Madjus in Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
<i>Tina: The Tina Turner Musical</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Adrienne Warren and cast of <i>Tina: The Tina Turner Musical</i>
Adrienne Warren and cast of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Manuel Harlan
Best Play_v1.jpg
Best Play
<i>Grand Horizons</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Grand Horizons
James Cromwell and Jane Alexander in <i>Grand Horizons</i>
James Cromwell and Jane Alexander in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.