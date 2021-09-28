Adrienne Warren and Sheila Atim Join The Woman King Movie

The film co-stars Viola Davis, John Boyega, and more.

Recent Tony winner Adrienne Warren has found her next project: the Viola Davis-led The Woman King, a film inspired by true world history events. According to The Hollywood Reporter , Warren and Olivier winner Sheila Atim (Girl From the North Country) will play warriors in an all-female army, led by Tony and Oscar winner Davis’ character Nanisca.

The story follows Nanisca and Nawi, the latter played by Thuso Mbedu, as they fight back against the many people who have wronged them in the Kingdom of Dahomey, a state in Africa that existed during the 18th and 19th century.

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and written by Dana Stevens, the TriStar picture will also feature Star Wars favorite John Boyega and upcoming No Time to Die star Lashana Lynch. Filming is set to begin in November in South Africa. Cathy Schulman produces via Welle Entertainment alongside Davis and Julius Tennon via JuVee Productions and Maria Bello via her banner, Jack Blue.