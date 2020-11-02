Adrienne Warren, Brandon Victor Dixon, Jomama Jones Lead We The People November 2

The pre-election digital event is presented by The Public Theater's Public Works initiative.

In celebration of Election Day eve, The Public Theater presents its Public Works event We The People November 2. The festivities kick off at 8 PM ET on YouTube and The Public’s website .

The night of community, solidarity, and hope is led by 2020 Tony nominee Adrienne Warren (Tina—The Tina Turner Musical), Tony and Emmy-nominated performer Brandon Victor Dixon (NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar), and 2020 TED Fellow and performer Jomama Jones.

Directed by Will Davis and conceived by The Public’s Director of Public Forum Bryan Joseph Lee, We The People aims to connect communities across America in the spirit of resilience and resistance through testimony, video postcards, music, and poetry.

“Right away we started defining... this event as an acknowledgment of what it feels like to collectively have one foot on one side of the threshold and one foot on the other,” said Davis. “Intentionally this event is not for election night, instead we're looking at the moment before and hoping to make space there to set an intention for the next four years.”