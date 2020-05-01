Adrienne Warren, Danny Burstein, and Danielle Brooks Among 2020 Drama League Award Nominees

Winners will be announced during a live stream in June.

The nominations for the 2020 Drama League Awards were announced April 30 during the organization's broadcast of the first-ever Gratitude Awards, a tribute to the theatre community's heroes and a digital fundraiser to raise funds for COVID-19 efforts. The nominees for the 86th Drama League Artistic Awards were unveiled by Beetlejuice’s Alex Brightman and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer; you can watch the announcement in the video above.

The winners will be announced during a live stream in June, with further details to be announced. The League also announced that this year's ceremony will feature a sixth category: the 2020 Gratitude Award, given to a person or company who has exemplified kindness and leadership to the theatre community.

READ: How Theatre Award Ceremonies Are Handling the Coronavirus Shutdown

The awards are among the oldest theatrical honors in America, having been first presented in 1922 and subsequently formalized in 1935. The ceremony culminates in the presentation of the Distinguished Performance Award, which goes to one artist a year and can only be won once in an artist’s lifetime.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

Outstanding Production Of A Play

Cambodian Rock Band by Lauren Yee

Dana H. by Lucas Hnath

Grand Horizons by Bess Wohl

The Hot Wing King by Katori Hall

The Inheritance by Matthew Lopez

The Michaels by Richard Nelson

Moscow, Moscow, Moscow, Moscow, Moscow, Moscow by Halley Feiffer

One in two by Donja R Love

Sea Wall / A Life by Simon Stephens and Nick Payne

Seared by Theresa Rebeck

Slave Play Jeremy O. Harris

Stew by Zora Howard

Outstanding Production of a Musical

Girl From the North Country by Conor McPherson and Bob Dylan

Jagged Little Pill by Diablo Cody, Alanis Morissette, Glen Ballard, Michael Farrell and Guy Sigsworth

Moulin Rouge! The Musical based on the Baz Luhrmann film with a book by John Logan and music by various artists (see the full list here)

Octet by Dave Malloy

The Secret Life of Bees by Lynn Nottage, Duncan Sheik and Susan Birkenhead,

Sing Street by Gary Clark, John Carney, and Enda Walsh

Six

Soft Power by David Henry Hwang and Jeanine Tesori

A Strange Loop by Michael R. Jackson

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical by Frank Ketelaar, Katori Hall, and Kees Prins

Outstanding Revival of a Play

Betrayal by Harold Pinter

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf by Ntozake Shange

Fires in the Mirror by Anna Deavere Smith

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune by Terrence McNally

Judgement Day a new adaptation of the Ödön von Horváth play by Christopher Shinn

Medea a new adaption of the Euripides text by Simon Stone

Native Son an adaptation of the Richard Wright novel by Nambi E. Kelley

The Rose Tattoo by Tennessee Williams

A Soldier’s Play by Charles Fuller

The Woman in Black by Susan Hill adapted by Stephen Mallatratt

Outstanding Revival of a Musical

Enter Laughing by Joseph Stein and Stan Daniels.

Little Shop of Horrors by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman

Rock of Ages with a book by Chris D'Arienzo and music by various artists

The Unsinkable Molly Brown by Meredith Willson and Richard Morris

West Side Story by Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim

Distinguished Performance Award

David Acton – The Woman in Black

Jeffrey Bean – Dublin Carol

Ato Blankson-Wood – The Rolling Stone / Slave Play

Christian Borle – Little Shop of Horrors

Danielle Brooks – Much Ado About Nothing

Danny Burstein – Moulin Rouge!

Len Cariou – Harry Townsend’s Last Stand

Rose Byrne – Medea

Patrice Johnson Chevannes – Run Boy Run / In Old Age

Liza Colón-Zayas – Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven

Kate del Castillo – The Way She Spoke

Edmund Donovan – Greater Clements

Raúl Esparza – Seared

Francesca Faridany – The Half Life of Marie Curie

Halley Feiffer – The Pain of My Belligerence

Danyel Fulton– Broadbend, Arkansas

Annie Golden – Broadway Bounty Hunter

Donnetta Lavinia Grays – Where We Stand

David Alan Grier – A Soldier’s Play

Jonathan Groff – Little Shop of Horrors

Jake Gyllenhaal – Sea Wall / A Life

Tom Hiddleston – Betrayal

Paul Hilton – The Inheritance

Kathryn Hunter – Timon of Athens

Galen Ryan Kane – Native Son

Brittney Mack – Six

April Matthis – Toni Stone

Susannah Millonzi – The Crucible

Kate Mulgrew – The Half Life of Marie Curie

Joe Ngo – Cambodian Rock Band

Deirdre O'Connell – Dana H.

Brenock O'Connor – Sing Street

Okwui Okpokwasili – for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Karen Olivo – Moulin Rouge!

Larry Owens – A Strange Loop

Lauren Patten – Jagged Little Pill

Chris Perfetti – Moscow, Moscow, Moscow, Moscow, Moscow, Moscow

Ben Porter – The Woman in Black

Isaac Powell – West Side Story

Jonathan Pryce – Height of the Storm

Elizabeth Rodriguez – Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven

Michael Shannon – Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Tom Sturridge – Sea Wall / A Life

Marisa Tomei – The Rose Tattoo

Blair Underwood – A Soldier’s Play

Michael Urie – Grand Horizons

Adrienne Warren – Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Michael Benjamin Washington – Fires in the Mirror

Portia – Stew

The Drama League also recognized previous winners of the Distinguished Performance Award (and therefore ineligible to be nominated): Harvey Fierstein in Bella Bella, Mary-Louise Parker in The Sound Inside, and Audra McDonald in Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune.

