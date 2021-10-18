Adrienne Warren, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Bill Irwin, More Tapped for Rustin Biopic

See who else is joining Colman Domingo and Audra McDonald in the upcoming Netflx film.

Tony winners Adrienne Warren and Bill Irwin and more have joined the cast of Rustin. As previously announced , the film will star Colman Domingo as the gay and civil rights activist Bayard Rustin opposite Chris Rock as Roy Wilkins, Glynn Turman as A. Philip Randolph, and Audra McDonald as Ella Baker.

Deadline reports Warren will play Claudia Taylor, with Irwin as A.J. Muste, Aml Ameen (I May Destroy You) as Martin Luther King Jr., Carra Patterson (Jitney) as Coretta Scott King, CCH Pounder (Open Admissions) as Dr. Anna Hedgeman, and Michael Potts (The Prom) as Cleveland Robinson, plus Tony nominee Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Gus Halper, and Johnny Ramey.

The project, from Netflix and Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company Higher Ground, is directed by Tony winner George C. Wolfe (Angels in America) and written by Oscar winner Dustin Lance Black. Wolfe previously worked with Netflix on last year’s screen adaptation of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom; the project marks a reunion between him, McDonald, and Warren, following Broadway's Shuffle Along, or, the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed.

Rustin is produced by Bruce Cohen and Tonia Davis, with Mark R. Wright and Alex G. Scott executive producing.