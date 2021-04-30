Adrienne Warren, Eden Espinosa, More Will Speak at Broadway United for Racial Justice

By Dan Meyer
Apr 30, 2021
 
The May 1 protest demands equity in multiple fields of the theatre and performing arts industry.
A host of Broadway stars and theatre creatives will speak at Unite NY’s protest Broadway United for Racial Justice, including Adrienne Warren, Eden Espinosa, and Cody Renard Richard. Also set to speak are Kara Young, Jess McLeod, Clint Ramos, and Adam Hyndman

The protest will take place May 1 at 2 PM ET in front of the New York Public Library at Bryant Park (5th Avenue and 42nd Street). Participants are encouraged to bring costumes, signs, and noisemakers—along with masks.

Broadway United for Racial Justice serves as a call for the community to answer demands for a list of changes in the Broadway and entertainment sector. Among the requests are a commitment to becoming equal opportunity employers for all positions, a zero-tolerance policy for any form of racism, the creation of theatre initiatives that educate and support inclusivity and intersectionality, and the amplification of more voices of color in major projects.

For updates, follow Unite NY on Instagram.

Last week, the March on Broadway similarly called for change, equity, and transparency.

See Photos From Inside the 'March on Broadway'

