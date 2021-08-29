Adrienne Warren, Jordan Fisher, Darren Criss, More Perform at Elsie Fest August 29

The outdoor musical theatre festival takes place at Prospect Park in Brooklyn.

With the return of theatre comes some of the industry's most beloved events, such as the outdoor musical theatre festival Elsie Fest, taking place August 29 at Prospect Park in Brooklyn. As previously announced, the lineup features Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Tony nominee Adrienne Warren, Dear Evan Hansen star Jordan Fisher, Emmy winner Darren Criss (co-founder of the NYC event), and more.

The concert begins at 6 PM ET at the Prospect Park Bandshell as part of BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn Festival. Freestyle Love Supreme (of the eponymous hip-hop improv show), Broadway favorite Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening), Tony nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock), songwriting duo Barlow and Bear, and Pentatonix member Kirstin Maldonado (Kinky Boots) round out the list of performers. Marie’s Crisis Cafe also returns with Singalongs with Kenney Green & Adam Tilford.

Elsie Fest, a LiveNation production, is executive-produced by Criss, Ricky Rollins, Jordan Roth, Eleni Gianulis, and Dr. Sidney J. Stern with Jeff Jernigan of Kraft-Engel Management and Corey Lubowich.

For tickets, click here.

