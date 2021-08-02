Adrienne Warren, Jordan Fisher, More Set for Elsie Fest 2021

By Dan Meyer
Aug 02, 2021
 
The musical theatre-inspired festival co-founded by Darren Criss is set for August 29 in NYC.
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Tony nominee Adrienne Warren, Dear Evan Hansen star Jordan Fisher, and more Broadway favorites are set to perform at Elsie Fest 2021. As previously announced, the musical theatre-inspired festival will take place August 29 as part of BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn Festival at the Prospect Park Bandshell in NYC

Also in the lineup are Emmy winner Darren Criss (co-founder of the NYC event), Tony nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock), songwriting duo Barlow and Bear, and Pentatonix member Kirstin Maldonado (Kinky Boots). Additional performers will be announced later.

The festival will also once again offer singalongs hosted by famed piano bar Marie's Crisis with Kenney Green Adam Tilford.

Meet and greet opportunities will not be available this year due to the pandemic. Elsie Fest, a LiveNation production, is executive produced by co-founder Criss, Ricky Rollins, Jordan Roth, Eleni Gianulis and Dr. Sidney J. Stern with Jeff Jernigan of Kraft-Engel Management and Corey Lubowich.

Tickets will go on presale August 2 at 11 AM ET. General public tickets will be available on August 3 at 10 AM. For more information visit, ElsieFest.com.

