Adrienne Warren, Joshua Henry, Heather Headley, More Set for MCC Theater's Online Miscast20

The annual gala, featuring stars of stage and screen performing songs from roles in which they would never be cast, will be presented virtually in September.

The first half of the lineup has been announced for MCC Theater's Miscast20, the Off-Broadway theatre company's annual gala that features stars of stage and screen performing songs from roles in which they would never be cast.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, this year's gala will be presented virtually September 13 at 8 PM ET (after a series of previously reported shuffles) on MCC’s YouTube Channel. The free, 90-minute broadcast will be captioned and will feature all-new performances, special guests, and more.

Participating artists currently include Tony nominee Adrienne Warren (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Shuffle Along), Tony nominee Joshua Henry (The Wrong Man, Carousel), Tony winner Heather Headley (Aida, The Lion King), Golden Globe nominee Beanie Feldstein (Hello, Dolly!, Booksmart), Tony nominee Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire, Beetlejuice), Nicolette Robinson (Waitress, Invisible Thread), and Tony nominee Phillipa Soo (Hamilton, Amélie).

The evening will also include appearances from Lucille Lortel and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Jocelyn Bioh (School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play), Tony nominee Raúl Esparza (Seared, Company), and Tony and Emmy winner Judith Light (All The Ways To Say I Love You, The Politician). Will Van Dyke (Little Shop of Horrors, Pretty Woman) serves as musical supervisor.

“We have an amazing opportunity to share this beloved event with the entire world in real time this year,” said Co-Artistic Director Bernie Telsey. “We’re extremely grateful that these incredible performers and members of our community are just as excited as we are to continue the Miscast tradition even from their homes.”

Miscast20 will feature a free raffle to win a table for 10 at Miscast 21 and a toast with the performers onstage after the show. Auction items available include Robert LuPone’s “One” finale costume from the original production of A Chorus Line, coaching sessions with Co-Artistic Directors Will Cantler and Telsey, and a private culinary experience. Raffle entry and bidding is now open here.

Funds raised help MCC Theater produce new work Off-Broadway and support its Youth Company and in-school partnerships that serve New York City public high school students, as well as MCC’s literary development work with emerging playwrights. Miscast20 will also support The Mental Health Coalition, who will receive 10 percent of funds raised during the broadcast.

