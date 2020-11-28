Adrienne Warren, Kelli O'Hara, Norm Lewis, More Join Jim Brickman November 28 for Holiday Concert Benefiting The Actors Fund

The Broadway favorites are also featured on Brickman's new recording, Brickman for Broadway Christmas.

Adrienne Warren, Kelli O'Hara, Norm Lewis, Matt Doyle, Max von Essen, Shoshana Bean, Megan Hilty, and Wayne Brady are among the artists joining Grammy-nominated songwriter and pianist Jim Brickman for the November 28 virtual concert Brickman for Broadway Christmas Live.

All proceeds from the 8 PM performance benefit The Actors Fund.

An album of duets, Brickman for Broadway Christmas, featuring Warren, O'Hara, Lewis, Doyle, von Essen, Bean, Hilty, Santino Fontana, and Sierra Boggess, also benefits The Actors Fund.

“Recording duets with Broadway stars has always been on my career bucket list,” said Brickman in an earlier statement. “The Brickman for Broadway Christmas project to benefit The Actors Fund was a perfect opportunity to record my songs with theatre's best, and to raise money for such a worthy cause during this challenging time in the world. And to hear such phenomenal singers bring these songs to life was a thrill.”

Click here for tickets and viewing information to the Brickman for Broadway Christmas Live virtual concert. Click here to order the Brickman for Broadway Christmas albums (the latter also includes Brickman's recording of Broadway tunes).



(Updated November 28, 2020)