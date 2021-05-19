Adrienne Warren, Mykal Kilgore, NY Philharmonic, More Set for Bryant Park Picnic Performances

The midtown summer series returns June 9.

A number of theatre favorites and performing arts institutions will perform free, live concerts to in-person audiences at Bryant Park this summer, including Tony nominee Adrienne Warren and Broadway alum Mykal Kilgore. The series kicks off June 9 at 7 PM ET with the New York Philharmonic, which also performs June 10-12.

Kilgore will perform June 26 while Tina: The Tina Turner Musical star Warren and friends will take the stage July 30. The season will wrap up September 20 with a 100th anniversary celebration of The Town Hall, located blocks away from Bryant Park.

The performances are presented in partnership with Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, New York City Opera, Classical Theatre of Harlem, Joe’s Pub, and more.

Bryant Park will observe all New York City and New York State COVID-19 safety guidelines immediate to the time of the performance. In addition to welcoming audiences on the grass behind New York Public Library’s main branch, nearly all of the events will be available to live stream.