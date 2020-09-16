Adrienne Warren, Rob McClure, Gavin Creel, More to Offer 1-on-1 Video Chats at the Virtual Broadway Flea

Over a dozen Broadway stars are participating in the 2020 edition of the event September 20.

Tony nominees Adrienne Warren and Rob McClure, Tony winner Gavin Creel, Celia Rose Gooding, Andrew Barth Feldman, and more will offer one-on-one video chats during this year’s virtual Broadway Flea and Grand Auction September 20. Similar to FaceTime calls and handled through the Looped app, the celebrities will be available from 12–5 PM ET with advance sign ups required.

In addition, the lineup includes Olivier winner Lesli Margherita, Tony nominees Alex Brightman, Lilli Cooper, Taylor Louderman, Eva Noblezada, Andrew Rannells, and Patrick Wilson, along with Colin Donnell, Isabelle McCalla, Ryan McCartan, Patti Murin, Jelani Remy, Krysta Rodriguez, Kyle Selig, Jenna Ushkowitz, and Marisha Wallace. Stars of Broadway's Six Adrianna Hicks, Abby Mueller, and Samantha Pauly are also slated to participate.

As previously announced, this year's iteration will take place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. For more information about the day’s festivities and how to sign up for the one-on-ones, visit BroadwayCares.org .

Now in its 33rd year, the Broadway Flea and Grant Auction serves as a fundraiser for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Last year’s iteration raised $870,167. Since 1987, the event has raised $15.4 million. The proceeds go to help those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, and other critical illnesses by providing healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling, and more. The donations also support and champion organizations focused on social justice and anti-racism.

