Adrienne Warren Teams Up With Darkness Rising Project for Broadway Performers’ Mental Health Assistance Program

Producers of Girl From the North Country and other shows will contribute funds to cover therapy.

Tony nominee Adrienne Warren has teamed up with Darkness RISING Project to launch the Broadway for Mental Health Support initiative, providing mental health care for Broadway company members of returning shows. Using the program, performers can receive financial support for therapy through funding contributed by producers of Girl From the North Country, one of four Broadway productions currently participating.

“Our community is in desperate need in so many ways,” says 2020 Tony nominee Warren (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical). “During this time, many people have benefited from just having someone to talk to. I feel it is important to do what we can to take care of ourselves and one another. This is just one way to do that.”

Using the Darkness RISING Broadway for Mental Health Support Toolkit, an in-depth packet of mental health resources for intersectional communities, including BIPOC and LGBTQIA+, producers are able to offer support, including free assistance in the search for mental health providers.

Darkness RISING Project is a non-profit organization led by singers and musicians from the Black Broadway community aimed at starting conversations about mental health, raising awareness, providing resources, and erasing the negative stigma of mental health issues.

For more information, visit DarknessRisingProject.org.