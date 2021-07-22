Adrienne Warren Will Star in Broadway Return of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

The Broadway favorite is a current Tony nominee (and an Olivier nominee) for her work as the rock icon.

Adrienne Warren, a 2020 Tony nominee for her performance as rock icon Tina Turner in the Tony-nominated musical Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, will return to that role when the musical resumes performances October 8 at the the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Warren, who was also nominated for an Olivier Award for her work in the debut of the musical in London, will play a limited run on Broadway. The Broadway favorite, also Tony-nominated for her performance in Shuffle Along, announced the news of her return to Broadway on Instagram, writing, "Proud and grateful to be back for a LIMITED ENGAGEMENT so get those tickets! Here’s to a new beginning and the end of an era!"

Warren, a co-founder of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition (to be honored with a Special Tony Award), recently wrapped filming of the ABC limited series Women of the Movement, in which she stars as Mamie Till-Mobley. Produced by Jay-Z, Will Smith, and Aaron Kaplan, the series will premiere early next year.

The musical charts the life of Turner from her hometown of Nutbush, Tennessee (where she was born Anna-Mae Bullock), to her initial rise to stardom, her abuse at the hands of Ike Turner, and her eventual reclamation of her name and image. Incorporated into her story are several of her hits, including "River Deep Mountain High," "Private Dancer," and "(Simply) The Best."

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical opened on Broadway November 7, 2020, starring current Tony nominees Warren as Tina Turner and Daniel J. Watts as Ike Turner. At the time of the shutdown, the musical also featured Dawnn Lewis as Zelma, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Tina Turner (at some performances), Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna, and Jessica Rush as Rhonda. Rounding out the company were Steven Booth, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Gerald Caesar, Julius Chase, Holli’ Conway, Kayla Davion, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Ari Groover, Charlie Franklin, Judith Franklin, Matthew Griffin, Sheldon Henry, David Jennings, Ross Lekites, Robert Lenzi, Gloria Manning, Rob Marnell, Mehret Marsh, Jhardon DiShon Milton, NaTonia Monét, Destinee Rea, Justin Schuman, Allysa Shorte, Carla Stewart, Jayden Theophile, Skye Dakota Turner, Antonio Watson, and Katie Webber.

Additional casting for the return will be announced at a later date.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical features choreography by Anthony van Laast; set and costume designs by Mark Thompson; musical supervision, additional music, and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck; lighting by Bruno Poet; sound by Nevin Steinberg; projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp; wig, hair, and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates; and casting by Telsey + Company.

"I always knew that the curtain would rise again on the story of Tina Turner," said book writer Hall in an earlier statement. "This titan, this ground-breaker, this icon has been a beacon for those of us who are artists and those of us who are survivors. It is fitting that during this moment of reckoning and re-shaping our world and industry, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical will re-open by affirming the voice of a black woman who never gave up."

"I am thrilled that our musical will be reopening on Broadway," added Turner. "I know the role my story serves; I hope the retelling of it is inspirational, a reminder of our capacity for resilience and a celebration of our ability to overcome adversity together."

In the meantime, Turner enthusiasts can check out the documentary Tina on HBO Max; the film includes footage from the Broadway opening night. Turner is also 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee as a solo artist after being inducted in 1991 as a duo alongside Ike Turner.

The Broadway production is presented by Stage Entertainment, James L. Nederlander, and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner.

