Advent Carolndar's Creators Will Bring Christmas Musical Comedy Back to Social Media

Watch Julia Mattison and Joel Waggoner, creators of the Instagram holiday sensation, on FaceTime.

Advent Carolndar, the musical comedy advent calendar created by Broadway veterans Julia Mattison and Joel Waggoner, will return for a third season, beginning December 1 and releasing one new video a day through Christmas. Filming of all 25 songs took place over two days, with some written in advance, and others made up on the spot.

Get a taste of the whimsical absurdity in store from this quick FaceTime with the creators.

“The unabashed joy of singing holiday songs out loud with friends just sparks a little bit of magic in our souls,” said Mattison and Waggoner. “Advent Carolndar became a project we leaned into after staying up until 5 AM singing made-up Christmas carols at a holiday party in 2018. The cops were not called, but neighbors made it very clear that they would be called the next time. In December 2019, we enlisted the brilliant Nathan Chang at Halleloo Productions, and filmed 25 absurd new songs in a single day. In 2020, we decided to do the same. Joel drove 20 hours from Iowa and we were all COVID-tested and mother-approved. We were so thrilled that we could bring some giggles and smiles to everyone during a hard time.”

Viewers can punch in the digital doors of @adventcarolndar on all social media platforms to get a dose of daily holiday joy.