After Broadway Bow, David Byrne's American Utopia Will Hit Bookshelves This Fall

The tome will feature the words and lyrics from Byrne's recording and subsequent theatrical concert, with artwork by Maira Kalman.

David Byrne's American Utopia, the recording that spawned the Broadway show and a forthcoming Spike Lee presentation, will be released by Bloomsbury September 8.

The text comes from the words and lyrics of Byrne’s American Utopia, which had previously been announced for a Broadway return in September, with artwork by Maira Kalman. Kalman originally created the art for the Broadway show’s curtain; it is composed of small moments, expressions, gestures, and interactions that offer a portrait of daily life and coexistence.

The book is edited and designed by Alex Kalman/What Studio?, who describes the collaboration between old friends Byrne and Kalman as “offering people an intimate and lyrical burst of pathos, humanism, and hope—an antidote to cynicism.”

Byrne said in a statement, "Here is the hope and joy that I believe emanates from this show turned into something you can hold in your hand—thank you Maira and Alex.”

American Utopia opened October 20, 2019, and recouped its initial $4 M investment in mid-December 2019, just ten weeks after opening.

American Utopia featured Byrne with musicians Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan, and Bobby Wooten III.

Under the guidance of production consultant Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!), the show featured lighting design by Rob Sinclair, sound design by Pete Keppler, and musical direction by Karl Mansfield and Mauro Refosco. Annie-B Parson provided choreography and musical staging.

