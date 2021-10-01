After COVID Outbreak, Broadway’s Aladdin Cancels 10 Days of Performances

The Disney musical had reopened September 28, shut back down September 29, and resumed September 30.

Disney’s Aladdin has canceled all performances at Broadway New Amsterdam Theatre through October 10. The musical reopened from the coronavirus shutdown September 28 and has had a rocky start since: the September 29 evening performance was canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases detected within the company. Performances resumed September 30 following two rounds of testing.

Now, however, additional breakthrough cases have caused the musical to go dark once again. “I believe these positive cases are most likely related to an exposure from one positive case,” Blythe Adamson, an epidemiologist working with Disney Theatrical Productions, said, adding that the extended hiatus would allow individuals who tested positive the time needed to fully recover, and allow the company to identify any additional breakthrough cases before the cast gathered again.

READ: Broadway Extends Vaccine Requirements Through 2021

The musical is the first, and to date only, Broadway production to cancel a performance since productions started to welcome back audiences in June. Aladdin, like all other shows, requires all company members and audiences to be vaccinated; those ineligible to receive a vaccination against COVID-19 (due, for example, to age) must show proof of a recent negative test.

Performances are now expected to resume October 12. Ticketholders for affected shows will be refunded at the original point of purchase.