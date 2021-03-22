After Revealing Reopening Plans, Park Avenue Armory Delays Afterwardsness

The postponement comes after members of the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company tested positive for COVID-19.

As select indoor venues across New York City and beyond begin to announce intentions to reopen following a year-long shutdown, bumps along the way will inevitably point to the continued volatility of presenting theatre in a post-coronavirus landscape. Park Avenue Armory, which was to be among the first spaces in Manhattan to welcome back audiences, has postponed its first scheduled indoor offering.

Afterwardsness, a piece from the Bill. T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company, was slated to begin performances March 24. These plans have been put on hold after members of the company tested positive for COVID-19. The Armory says that the affected artists are "feeling well."

While other performances spaces in New York that are able to accommodate social distancing (dubbed "Flex Venues") have state approval to open beginning April 2, Park Avenue Armory had the go-ahead to fast-track its programming after a review of the organization’s protocols during a filming of Afterwardsness that took place in the fall (for future release).

"While this is greatly disappointing for the artists, the Armory, and our audiences, this postponement is part of the process of our collectively returning to in-person performances in responsible and safe ways," Founding President Rebecca Robertson said in a statement.

The Armory will soon announce dates for two additional in-person presentations: SOCIAL! The social distance dance club—an experience conceived by choreographer Steven Hoggett, set designer Christine Jones, and American Utopia musician David Byrne—and composer Jason Moran and Grammy winner Laurie Anderson's Party in the Bardo collaborative soundscape.

